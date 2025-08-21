Taylor Swift, Drake tie for chart record with new album releases

Taylor Swift and Drake will reportedly go neck-to-neck to break records with their new album releases.
Billboard curated a list of chart records the Grammy winner can break with her most-awaited album.
As per the media outlet, “Taylor is currently tied with Drake and Jay-Z for the most No. 1 albums among solo artists with 14 No. 1s apiece.”
If The Life of a Showgirl debuts on top, she’ll be the first solo artist to tally 15 No. 1s.
However, If her album opens at No. 1, Taylor “will extend her run of yearly chart-toppers to seven (2019-2025), tying The Beatles for the most consecutive calendar years with a new No. 1 album.”
Last week, Taylor shared details about her upcoming album on boyfriend Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast.
She shared, “[The album is] a lot more upbeat, and it’s a lot more fun pop excitement. My main goals were melodies that were so infectious, you’re almost angry at it.”
The pop icon claimed that all 12 songs are “bangers.”
To note, her new album feature guest appearance from Sabrina Carpenter and the return of longtime producers/collaborators Max Martin and Shellback.
The Life of a Showgirl is set to release on October 3.