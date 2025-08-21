Home / Entertainment

Travis Kelce’s SIL Kylie reacts to Taylor Swift’s ‘badass’ podcast remark

Taylor Swift appeared on boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason's 'New Heights' podcast last week


Travis Kelce’s sister-in-law Kylie Kelce has reacted to his longtime girlfriend Taylor Swift’s “badass” comment about sports fans.

Last week, the Lover singer appeared in Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, where she jokingly made a bold remark about male sports fans that has since taken off across TikTok, particularly among athlete women.

“I think we all know that if there’s one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens, it’s more of me,” Taylor said at the time.

Soon after the release of the episode, the audio from the clip went viral, as it has been used by many women in the sports world, including ESPN analyst, Mina Kimes.

Now, the 33-year-old, who is married to Philadelphia Eagles star, raved over the Lover singer’s comment during the Thursday, August 21, episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast.

“There's a trending TikTok sound from the other podcast that I can confidently say is one of the most badass things ever said on there,” Kylie said as the audio of Taylor’s viral clip played.

She further added, “I love this audio so much. I love it. I love all the women in sports that I have seen using this trend.”

Taylor Swift’s episode of New Heights reached 13 million views on YouTube in just 24 hours, dethroning Kylie’s previously-held record for the most viewed episode of the show.

