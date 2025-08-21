Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set to celebrate anniversary with big step forward

The 'Lover' singer and the NFL player are set to take a big step forward in their relationship

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set to celebrate anniversary with big step forward
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set to celebrate anniversary with big step forward

Taylor Swift is said to be smitten with Travis Kelce, with insiders revealing the pop superstar “loves three things most” about the NFL star as the couple heads toward their two-year anniversary.

As per a new cover story by US Weekly, a source shared that the Lover singer and the NFL player are set to take a big step forward in their relationship.

“They found a lot of common ground they were not expecting, and it made their relationship stronger,” said a source.

The insider also revealed the three things that bond them, noting, “They have found their counterpart in terms of ambition, work ethic and values.”

Swift and Kelce, who have been enjoying the budding romance since September 2013, are goal oriented.

“Athletes have a different mindset; they are more disciplined, and it's very similar to Taylor's mindset,” a second source shared.

They added, “There are a lot of parallels, and they have really connected on that level with eating and working out.”

The tipster has claimed that the time they took off from work over the summer was instrumental in strengthening their bond.

“Taylor and Travis have settled into a real rhythm as a couple, and the more time they spend together, the more they realize how aligned they are,” said a source.

The revelation came after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to celebrate their anniversary next month.

You Might Like:

Dua Lipa falls head over heels for fiancé Callum Turner

Dua Lipa falls head over heels for fiancé Callum Turner
Dua Lipa opens up about her romantic relationship with fiancé Callum Turner

Lily Collins drops ‘Emily in Paris’ season 5 release date & first look

Lily Collins drops ‘Emily in Paris’ season 5 release date & first look
The 'Emily in Paris' star unveiled the release date of the upcoming season

From child star to Oscar nominee: Celeb glow-ups in Hollywood

From child star to Oscar nominee: Celeb glow-ups in Hollywood
Here's a list of actors who went from charming child stars to bona fide Oscar nominees

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon return in intense ‘Morning Show’ season 4 trailer

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon return in intense ‘Morning Show’ season 4 trailer
'The Morning Show' season 4 synopsis revealed that the it picks up 'almost two years after the events of season three'

Dakota Johnson brings mom Melanie Griffith to film premiere amid nepo baby claims

Dakota Johnson brings mom Melanie Griffith to film premiere amid nepo baby claims
Dakota Johnson and Melanie Griffith posed together on the red carpet at the event of 'Splitsville'

Zayn Malik ‘reached out’ to ex Perrie Edwards after Gigi Hadid split

Zayn Malik ‘reached out’ to ex Perrie Edwards after Gigi Hadid split
Zayn Malik started dating Gigi Hadid after breaking up with ex-fiancée Perrie Edwards

'Country' star Gavin Adcock cleared of several charges after May arrest

'Country' star Gavin Adcock cleared of several charges after May arrest
Court records proved Gavin Adcock right, violating charges of reckless driving, open container, and license citations were dropped

Victoria Beckham bumps into ‘Spice World’ co-star Richard E. Grant in Italy

Victoria Beckham bumps into ‘Spice World’ co-star Richard E. Grant in Italy
Victoria Beckham and Richard E. Grant starred in the 1997's music film 'Spice World' alongside other Spice Girls

Mark Hamill reveals Trump's re-election pushed him to leave America

Mark Hamill reveals Trump's re-election pushed him to leave America
Mark Hamill wife convinced him to not let Preident Donald Trump force you leave your own hometown

Kevin Costner fires back at ‘Horizon’ accusation, calling It completely ‘false’

Kevin Costner fires back at ‘Horizon’ accusation, calling It completely ‘false’
Kevin Costner claims ‘Horizon’ sexual harassment allegations are meant to ‘damage my reputation'

Lana Del Rey surprises fans with wedding day memory ahead of anniversary

Lana Del Rey surprises fans with wedding day memory ahead of anniversary
Lana Del Rey gave fans a glimpse of a sweet keepsake from her big day with husband Jeremy Dufrene

Orlando Bloom makes major rebranding move after Katy Perry split

Orlando Bloom makes major rebranding move after Katy Perry split
The singer-actor pair parted ways in June after staying engaged for six years and share a daughter together