Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set to celebrate anniversary with big step forward

Taylor Swift is said to be smitten with Travis Kelce, with insiders revealing the pop superstar “loves three things most” about the NFL star as the couple heads toward their two-year anniversary.
As per a new cover story by US Weekly, a source shared that the Lover singer and the NFL player are set to take a big step forward in their relationship.
“They found a lot of common ground they were not expecting, and it made their relationship stronger,” said a source.
The insider also revealed the three things that bond them, noting, “They have found their counterpart in terms of ambition, work ethic and values.”
Swift and Kelce, who have been enjoying the budding romance since September 2013, are goal oriented.
“Athletes have a different mindset; they are more disciplined, and it's very similar to Taylor's mindset,” a second source shared.
They added, “There are a lot of parallels, and they have really connected on that level with eating and working out.”
The tipster has claimed that the time they took off from work over the summer was instrumental in strengthening their bond.
“Taylor and Travis have settled into a real rhythm as a couple, and the more time they spend together, the more they realize how aligned they are,” said a source.
The revelation came after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to celebrate their anniversary next month.