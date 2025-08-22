Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce share fun vocal warm-up moment in rare footage

Taylor Swift showed off her playful side in newly released footage from Travis Kelce’s New Heights taping, where the pop superstar led the NFL star through some lighthearted vocal warm-ups.
In a viral clip posted by the official New Heights X account on Wednesday, August 20 showed, the Kansas City Chief tight end showcased his vocal skill in front of his girlfriend the Blank Space singer.
They did a few vocal warm-up exercises to prepare their speaking voices before recording the podcast.
However, Kelce didn't fare as well.
Travis' brother Jason Kelce, who co-hosts New Heights with the Chiefs star, began the vocal exercises captured in the video.
"Ow now, brown cow! Ow now, brown cow!" the retired Philadelphia Eagles player stated.
"Unique New York," Kelce added.
Swift jumped in with a lip trill vocal warm-up, humming through the scale as her lips vibrated. Jason began to praise her, only to be cut off when Travis chimed in with his own loud attempt.
Kelce chanted, "I'm really excited!," while looking into the camera and opening up his mouth wide to conclude the clip.
To note, Taylor Swift made a debut on her beau Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast on August 13.