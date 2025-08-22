Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift uses ‘brilliant marketing tool’ to promote new album

Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ is set to release in two months


Taylor Swift has used a “brilliant marketing tool” to promote her most-awaited album.

The pop icon announced her upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, last week.

Her new album cover featured two main colors, a tangerine and mint green.

These two colors seem to be the main theme for the album cover, which fits with Taylor’s pattern of using specific colors to represent different era of her music.

The Grammy winner previously incorporated newsprint-like black and dark grey for Reputation, hot pinks and gold for Lover, and dark red for her Red album.

A director of color marketing Sue Wadden, Sherwin-Williams, discussed Taylor’s strategy to promote albums by using color theory.

Sherwin told Billboard, “Colors are powerful emotional triggers, so having her fan base connect each era to specific colors is a brilliant marketing tool.”

The VP of Pantone Color Institute, Laurie Pressman, chimed in, “She very effectively ties color to how she is feeling.”

“And through the music she is sharing so much so that it becomes a holistic part of her visual expression, and is a central linchpin to her visual persona,” Laurie added.

To note, Taylor Swift’s upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl will release in October 2025.

