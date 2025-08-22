Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Zayn Malik’s songs featured in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik stole the spotlight in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3.

The season three of the rom-com show featured Taylor’s You're Losing Me (From The Vault), Daylight, and Red (Taylor's Version).

Meanwhile, Zayn’s hit single Let Me was also featured in the series.

This is not the first time Taylor’s soundtracks were included in the show.

The pop icon's singles Cruel Summer, Lover, False God, and The Way I Loved You (Taylor's Version) were featured in season 1.

On the other hand, there songs including Last Kiss (Taylor's Version), Hey Stephen (Taylor's Version), Invisible String, Sweet Nothing, Delicate (Taylor's Version), Snow on the Beach, Bigger Than The Whole Sky, and Exile were part of season two.

About The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3:

The third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty premiered on July 16, 2025.

Initially, two episodes were released, followed by weekly episodes until September 17, 2025.

The season 3 follows Belly as she navigates her relationship with Jeremiah while dealing with the return of her first love Conrad (Christopher Briney).

Moreover, the remaining cast includes Rain Spencer as Taylor Jewel, Isabella Briggs as Denise Russo, Kristen Connolly as Lucinda Jewel, Sofia Bryant as Anika.

