Tom Hiddleston caught off guard by ex Taylor Swift mention in interview

Tom Hiddleston was left a bit taken aback when his past romantic flame Taylor Swift was mentioned in a recent interview.

The Loki star, alongside his The Life of Chuck co-star Karen Gillan, made an appearance on the UK radio show Heart, where host Devin Griffin asked the actors how they spent their free time.

Tom – sharing his interest in sports – noted, "I find myself on the sports highlights, it's football or if there’s been a tennis championship that I’ve missed."

He added, "There are all these sports journalists who write really beautifully about sport, and I love reading everything. It’s kind of nerdy."

Following the respond, Devin casually mentioned Tom's ex-girlfriend Taylor, whom he dated for four months in 2016, sharing, "We did just find out that Taylor Swift is a big fan of a sourdough recipe blog. Very, very specific."

Upon hearing, Tom gave a confused look, as he furrowed his eyebrows, tilted his head and gave a one-word response, "Hmmm."

Karen immediately interjected, sharing that she had heard about the potential "Easter eggs" on TikTok, noting that fans think it might have something to do with the Haunted crooner making her debut at the Super Bowl Halftime show.

The actress explained that Swifties believe the pop superstar has been dropping hints about Sourdough Sam, the mascot for the San Francisco 49ers, whose home stadium will host the 60th Super Bowl.

On the other hand, Taylor Swift is set to release her highly awaited 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3.

