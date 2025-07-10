Novak Djokovic speaks out on 'nasty slip' ahead of clash with Jannik Sinner

Novak Djokovic reflected concerningly on his sudden slip on the Centre Court grass at Wimbledon towards the very end of his quarterfinal clash against Flavio Cobolli.

Despite the gasps from the crowd in the immediate aftermath of the incident, the injury-stricken Serb managed to defeat the young Italian to reach the semifinals of the grass Major for an all-time record 14th time in men's tennis.

The three-time Grand Slam winner said, “I finished the match. A few points. Had a nasty slip. That's what happens when you play on the grass. I didn't fall so far this year, it's surprising because of the way I move on grass, with a lot of sliding and very aggressive movement, you expect to fall and to have these situations.”

“It did come in an awkward moment and somehow I managed to find a good serve and close it out. Obviously, I'm going to visit this subject now with my physio and hopefully I'll be well in two days," he added.

Djokovic will face Sinner in the semifinals on Friday, July 11, while in the second race to finals Carlos Alcaraz will face Taylor Fritz.

