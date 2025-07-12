Novak Djokovic opens up on Wimbledon future after shocking loss to Sinner

Novak Djokovic broke silence on his future after a heartbreaking loss to Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon semifinals.

According to Sky Sports, after the 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 defeat to the world No. 1 Sinner, the Serbian tennis star makes a brutally honest admission about his performance during the semifinals.

He admitted that he did not perform as he hoped, and the loss was not due to bad fortune, “It’s just age and wear and tear of the body.”

After the recent loss, the 38-year-old once again failed to win the 25th Grand Slam title of his career. However, he made it clear that this was not his last performance at the All England Club.

The Serb told reporters, “I would be sad (if it was his last Centre Court appearance), but hopefully it's not my last match on Centre Court. I'm not planning to finish my Wimbledon career today. I'm planning to come back definitely at least one more time and play on Centre Court for sure."

“Honestly, it wasn't really a pleasant feeling on the court. Yeah, I don't want to talk in detail about my injury and just whine about not managing to play my best. I want to congratulate Jannik for another great performance,” he added.

After beating Djokovic, Sinner will now clash with Carlos Alcaraz, to whom he lost the historic French Open finals, on Sunday, July 13.

