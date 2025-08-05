Novak Djokovic to skip Cincinnati Masters ahead of US Open

Novak Djokovic pulled out of the upcoming ATP Cincinnati Masters ahead of the US Open.
According to Sky News, the 24-time Grand Slam winner on Monday, August 4, withdrew from the Cincinnati Open and will most likely not play again until the US Open.
The tournament officials confirmed the Serbian tennis professional's decision to The Athletic.
Djokovic has not played any match since losing the Wimbledon semi-finals to the world No. 1, Jannik Sinner.
It is worth noting that Djokovic, Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz skipped the recent Masters 1000 tournament, the National Bank Open in Toronto.
The Serb has also not won any major title since the 2023 US Open trophy from Daniil Medvedev.
The decision came as the 38-year-old celebrates the anniversary of his Paris Olympic gold medal that he won last year after beating Alcaraz in the men’s single finals.
Djokovic celebrated his maiden Olympic gold medal anniversary by reacting to his Paris Games win.
After watching the final moments of the match a year ago, he told Laureus Sports, “I have watched this video probably one million times. Not recently. Now I have made a little break, but now you are inspiring me to watch it again and again. It just stands out as probably the highlight of my career considering the amount of time and years that I waited for that.”
“But the heartbreaking losses in the previous four Olympic Games that I played, unable to make that final step and reach the finals and fight for gold. It was the only big accolade that I missed, that I haven’t achieved in my career, and then coming at the age of 37, it is something very unique and unforgettable,” the world No. 6 added.
Djokovic will begin his campaign for the 25th Grand Slam at the US Open later this month in New York.