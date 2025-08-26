Potato addiction of 8-year-old schoolboy cured after hypnosis

A young schoolboyobsessed with jacket potatoes for his whole life got cured after hypnosis.
According to Mirror, Lennie Sartin, after eating around 2,500 baked potatoes in his lifetime, has been transformed through hypnosis.
Lennie always demanded a jacket potato with beans and cheese in almost every meal for almost seven years. His parents, Kayleigh and Lewis, got worried after he stopped trying new foods at the age of just 18 months.
Even thinking about eating any fruit or vegetable used to make him feel sick or nauseous.
After seeing the condition of his son, he asked for help from cognitive behavioural hypnotherapist David Kilmurry, and after a two-hour session, the eight-year-old enjoyed his first summer fruit and meal.
The 34-year-old said, “Lennie was always so fussy about what he ate. Nine out of ten times when I asked him what he wanted for dinner, he’d say ‘jacket potato.’ He’d only ever have them with beans and cheese, never anything else.”
“We weren’t too worried because we thought potatoes are quite healthy, and he did loads of sport and was fit, but he had low energy. He’d often go to bed at 7pm, and he had a fidgety leg. My brother Connor used to only eat KFC and a doughnut every single day, so I thought maybe Lennie was just a fussy eater,” she added.
That is why she did not take him to a paediatrician, but after reading about how David helped a boy with his food obsession, she made an appointment with someone who found that Lennie had a phobia of food.
Lennie was so happy after seeing “amazing” results after just one hypnotherapy session.
Lennie can now try 24 different foods, including veggies and fruit. He now eats jacket potatoes only a couple of times a week.