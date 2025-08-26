Home / World

Potato addiction of 8-year-old schoolboy cured after hypnosis

Lennie Sartin has eaten around 2,500 baked potatoes in just seven years

Lennie Sartin has eaten around 2,500 baked potatoes in just seven years
Lennie Sartin has eaten around 2,500 baked potatoes in just seven years

A young schoolboyobsessed with jacket potatoes for his whole life got cured after hypnosis.

According to Mirror, Lennie Sartin, after eating around 2,500 baked potatoes in his lifetime, has been transformed through hypnosis.

Lennie always demanded a jacket potato with beans and cheese in almost every meal for almost seven years. His parents, Kayleigh and Lewis, got worried after he stopped trying new foods at the age of just 18 months.

Even thinking about eating any fruit or vegetable used to make him feel sick or nauseous.

After seeing the condition of his son, he asked for help from cognitive behavioural hypnotherapist David Kilmurry, and after a two-hour session, the eight-year-old enjoyed his first summer fruit and meal.

The 34-year-old said, “Lennie was always so fussy about what he ate. Nine out of ten times when I asked him what he wanted for dinner, he’d say ‘jacket potato.’ He’d only ever have them with beans and cheese, never anything else.”

“We weren’t too worried because we thought potatoes are quite healthy, and he did loads of sport and was fit, but he had low energy. He’d often go to bed at 7pm, and he had a fidgety leg. My brother Connor used to only eat KFC and a doughnut every single day, so I thought maybe Lennie was just a fussy eater,” she added.

That is why she did not take him to a paediatrician, but after reading about how David helped a boy with his food obsession, she made an appointment with someone who found that Lennie had a phobia of food.

Lennie was so happy after seeing “amazing” results after just one hypnotherapy session.

Lennie can now try 24 different foods, including veggies and fruit. He now eats jacket potatoes only a couple of times a week.

You Might Like:

Massive dust storm hits metro Phoenix, Arizona, triggering airport delay

Massive dust storm hits metro Phoenix, Arizona, triggering airport delay
Towering wall of dust in Phoenix knocks out power to thousands and disrupts travel

Australia police shooting kills 2 officers, manhunt underway

Australia police shooting kills 2 officers, manhunt underway
Australian police officer ‘seriously injured’ after shooting at rural property in Victoria state

Korean Air announces biggest-ever Boeing order amid Trump-Lee meeting

Korean Air announces biggest-ever Boeing order amid Trump-Lee meeting
South Korean airline makes billions order for Boeing and GE Aerospace as President Lee Jae Myung visits US

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook removed by Trump over fraud allegations

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook removed by Trump over fraud allegations
First Black woman of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, Lisa Cook, was appointed by Joe Biden

Cracker Barrel issues first statement after backlash over new logo

Cracker Barrel issues first statement after backlash over new logo
The dinning chain stocks dropped after it underwent major overhaul to attract new customers

Trump hints at shocking rebranding of Pentagon as Department of War

Trump hints at shocking rebranding of Pentagon as Department of War
Pete Hegseth and President Donald Trump want to call the Department of Defence the 'Department of War'

Helicopter crash near Shanklin kills three, one critically injured

Helicopter crash near Shanklin kills three, one critically injured
The police initially treated the helicopter crash as a major incident to coordinate their response

UK weather: Wales, Northern Ireland sizzle with hottest August bank holiday on record

UK weather: Wales, Northern Ireland sizzle with hottest August bank holiday on record
The highest August bank holiday Monday temperature ever recorded in the UK and England was 33.2C

Cashless bail set to end under Trump’s sweeping executive orders

Cashless bail set to end under Trump’s sweeping executive orders
Several states have eliminated or nearly eliminated cash bail, including Illinois, New Mexico and New Jersey

Keurig Dr Pepper to buy JDE Peet’s in major deal

Keurig Dr Pepper to buy JDE Peet’s in major deal
Keurig Dr Pepper is extremely popular in the US, second only to Coca-Cola and even consumed more than Pepsi

Vietnam braces for ‘extremely dangerous fast-moving’ typhoon Kajiki

Vietnam braces for ‘extremely dangerous fast-moving’ typhoon Kajiki
Typhoon Kajiki triggers widespread evacuations and disruptions in Vietnam

Genetic screening in IVF may lessen ‘emotional toll’ of women over 35

Genetic screening in IVF may lessen ‘emotional toll’ of women over 35
IVF major breakthrough cuts risk of unsuccessful implantation among women over 35