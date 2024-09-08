Billionaire James Packer on Ozempic but can’t lose weight due to ‘secret addiction’

James Packer has disclosed that he has been taking the trendy weight-loss drug Ozmpic, but is still gaining weight instead of losing it because of a “secret addiction.”
Speaking to Channel Seven in a candid interview, the billionaire talked about battling severe mental health problems for over 30 years now.
“I’m on Ozempic, and I’m putting on weight,” he said, adding that his obsession with alcohol has now been traded for another one.
James Packer confessed, “I’m eating a lot of sugar. I’m consuming a lot of sugar. It’s just truckloads of sugar, truckloads of sugar - biscuits, everything, all of that!”
Today, his weighing scale tips at around 130kg, but he’s happy to be in an improved mental state.
The businessman will come back to working on losing pounds with determination once his psychological well-being is in hand.
“It’s one thing at a time. I think I’m mentally a lot better than I was six months ago,” James Packer remarked.
First breakdown had hit him at the age of 33 when his company One.Tel collapsed, drowning him in a debt of $327 million.
Soon after, the his marriage with first wife Jodhi Meares fell apart, bringing in more trouble henceforth.