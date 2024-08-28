Sci-Tech

Nokia unveils new Barbie phone to combat smartphone addiction

Barbie iconic flip phone is now retailing in the UK at £99 or $130.74

  • by Web Desk
  • August 28, 2024
Barbie iconic flip phone is now retailing in the UK at £99 or $130.74
Barbie iconic flip phone is now retailing in the UK at £99 or $130.74

HMD (Human Mobile Devices), the parent company of Nokia, has launched nostalgic Barbie flip phones.

According to CNBC, HMD on Wednesday, August 28, unveiled its new Barbie phone with a classic ‘flip’ design. The phone allows users to take pictures, make calls, and send text messages, but it does not have internet or any social media app.

The mobile device company has launched the phone without internet and social media apps after seeing the emerging concept of ‘digital detox,’ in which consumers tried to limit the harmful effects of social media on their lives.

Lars Silberbauer, chief marketing officer for HMD, said in a statement, “In our fast-paced digital world, it can often feel like the online buzz never stops. This phone encourages you to ditch your smartphone in times when you just want less browsing and more fun, all with the help of a true cultural icon, Barbie.”

The flip-open and-shut device comes in a hot pink colour with a bold “Barbie” logo on the back.

HMD has launched this iconic device in collaboration with Mattel, the toy-making company that has been manufacturing and selling Barbie toys since 1959.

Moreover, the £99 ($130.74) Barbie phone is now available in the UK, and HMD has announced that it is planning to launch the device in the ‘soon.’

Prince William, Prince Harry to appear together in NYC next month

Prince William, Prince Harry to appear together in NYC next month
Ugandan man found with 24 human skulls for ‘healing’

Ugandan man found with 24 human skulls for ‘healing’
Prince Harry's 'Spare' rerelease: 'an olive branch' or 'reopening old wounds'?

Prince Harry's 'Spare' rerelease: 'an olive branch' or 'reopening old wounds'?
Christina Aguilera shows off weight-loss transformation on magazine cover

Christina Aguilera shows off weight-loss transformation on magazine cover

Sci-Tech News

Christina Aguilera shows off weight-loss transformation on magazine cover
Open AI’s Strawberry will redefine solving math problems
Christina Aguilera shows off weight-loss transformation on magazine cover
SpaceX historic Polaris Dawn mission hit with another delay due to ‘weather conditions’
Christina Aguilera shows off weight-loss transformation on magazine cover
Social networking site X restored after brief disruption
Christina Aguilera shows off weight-loss transformation on magazine cover
Snapchat finally launches native support for iPad users
Christina Aguilera shows off weight-loss transformation on magazine cover
Threads will soon allow users to post content that disappears after 24 hours
Christina Aguilera shows off weight-loss transformation on magazine cover
New model predicts your aging speed using ancient viruses
Christina Aguilera shows off weight-loss transformation on magazine cover
Ever heard? Your brain stores three different versions of every memory
Christina Aguilera shows off weight-loss transformation on magazine cover
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
Christina Aguilera shows off weight-loss transformation on magazine cover
Neuroscience surprise: Different types of love glow different brain regions
Christina Aguilera shows off weight-loss transformation on magazine cover
Moon Clock: The surprising key to future space missions
Christina Aguilera shows off weight-loss transformation on magazine cover
Telegram releases first statement after CEO Pavel Durov arrest in France
Christina Aguilera shows off weight-loss transformation on magazine cover
Elon Musk’s SpaceX set to achieve milestone: First private citizen spacewalk