Nokia unveils new Barbie phone to combat smartphone addiction

HMD (Human Mobile Devices), the parent company of Nokia, has launched nostalgic Barbie flip phones.
According to CNBC, HMD on Wednesday, August 28, unveiled its new Barbie phone with a classic ‘flip’ design. The phone allows users to take pictures, make calls, and send text messages, but it does not have internet or any social media app.
The mobile device company has launched the phone without internet and social media apps after seeing the emerging concept of ‘digital detox,’ in which consumers tried to limit the harmful effects of social media on their lives.
Lars Silberbauer, chief marketing officer for HMD, said in a statement, “In our fast-paced digital world, it can often feel like the online buzz never stops. This phone encourages you to ditch your smartphone in times when you just want less browsing and more fun, all with the help of a true cultural icon, Barbie.”
The flip-open and-shut device comes in a hot pink colour with a bold “Barbie” logo on the back.
HMD has launched this iconic device in collaboration with Mattel, the toy-making company that has been manufacturing and selling Barbie toys since 1959.
Moreover, the £99 ($130.74) Barbie phone is now available in the UK, and HMD has announced that it is planning to launch the device in the ‘soon.’