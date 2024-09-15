Health

Scientists unveil new antibiotic to cure super gonorrhea

Scientist have developed an effective single-dose oral suspension for super gonorrhea patients

  by Web Desk
  September 15, 2024
Super gonorrhea patients can now take a sigh of relief as scientist at the Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership (GARDP) have developed an effective single-dose oral suspension for them.

According to the researchers zoliflodacin can be a usable cure of this disease for countries like Kenya.

The drug, which is currently in phase three trials, has an efficiency of 90.9 percent.

The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine as well as Nature, involved 930 participants from all over Africa and Asia.

According to Pierre Daram, the lead researcher at GARDP, 90 per cent of participants involved in their study were men while around half were black, and 21 per cent were living with HIV/AIDS.

"Since it is a new drug, there is no resistance to it because it has a new mechanism of action,” he stated.

Pierre added, "Now we have the positive phase 3 results, we want to understand what is the most appropriate use of zoliflodacin bearing in mind patient needs, public health needs, and the need to preserve the lifespan of the drug, and whether it should be for first-line or second-line use.”

The researchers also shared that they opted for an oral drug rather than injections as many people fears that.

