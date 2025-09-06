Blake Lively reacts to husband Ryan Reynolds’ new film ‘John Candy: I Like Me’

Blake Lively has given her emotional verdict on husband Ryan Reynolds’ new film, John Candy: I Like Me.
Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, September 5, the It Ends With Us star penned a gushing note for Reynolds, praising his new project.
She reposted the Deadpool actor's post, featuring the trailer of his upcoming film, John Candy: I Like Me, which is a documentary that celebrates the life and career of the titular funnyman, who died of a heart attack in 1994 at the age of 43.
"My husband's love for John Candy is infectious. He honors him in his words, in his work, and now in this beautiful film, JOHN CANDY: I LIKE ME," she wrote.
Lively went on to share, "A story full of heart, soul, loss, laughter, friendship, family, art, work, pain and joy."
"I am so proud of and for @vancityreynolds #ColinHanks and of the consistent magic maker @sreid2 for this film that is the perfect balm for the soul,” she added.
The documentary premiered at the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday.
Reynolds, who attended the event with Lively, looked dapper in a T-shirt emblazoned with a Canadian maple leaf.
He was also joined by Colin Hanks and John Candy’s children, Jennifer and Chris Candy at the star-studded event.
John Candy: I Like Me is set to release on Amazon Prime on October 10.