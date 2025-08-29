Home / Entertainment

Why Blake Lively stayed silent on Taylor Swift's engagement with Travis Kelce?

Taylor Swift announced her engagement with Travis Kelce on Instagram earlier this week

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's friendship is facing strains as both long-lost pals have distanced themselves from each other. 

Their friendship comes under the limelight after the It Ends With Us actress reportedly did not congratulate her popstar bestie on her engagement with Travis Kelce.

An insider revealed to Daily Mail that Blake is not even willing to express her joy over the public announcement made by Taylor regarding her relationship earlier this week.

"Blake didn’t reach out [following the engagement announcement] and isn’t going to, this isn’t the time. What would be the point of reaching out now? It really makes no sense. [Lively] has bigger fish to fry," the tipster added.

The source further noted that the Another Simple Favor alum, who celebrated her 38th birthday on the same day the 14-time Grammy-winning musician broke the internet with her relationship status with Travis.

"There’s no ‘will she or won’t she’ about Blake being in the wedding, because she just won’t. She knows that, and I don’t think she particularly wants to talk about that," an insider said.

For those unaware, Blake Lively and Taylor Swift have been estranged since the megastar was dragged into the actress' ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni. 

As of now, neither the Bad Blood singer nor the Gossip Girl starlet has commented on these ongoing speculations. 

