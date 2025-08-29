Ryan Reynolds pens sweet note after Blake Lively snubs Taylor Swift engagement

Ryan Reynolds has penned a heartwarming tribute after Taylor Swift’s engagement.
The Deadpool & Wolverine star took to his Instagram account on Friday, August 29, to share a long string of sweet photos as he paid a moving tribute to English footballer Ollie Palmer, who announced his departure from Wrexham to join Swindon Town.
In the tribute, Reynolds wrote, “Gut punch… Ollie is a big reason we’re in this league today. Not to mention the boundless charisma and charm… he harnessed a lifetime of talent, heart and work-ethic to push @wrexham_afc and the town forward.”
“Spending time with Ollie’s incredible family: his wife, Caitlin, amazing kids and his dad, Andy, are forever-memories. Ollie is my friend now and always,” he added.
The Green Lantern star went on to write, “The silver lining is @officialstfc is an excellent club and they get to experience that same feeling @robmac and I felt as Ollie steps onto the pitch at The County Ground to push Swindon FC forward and up the pyramid. Thank you, Ollie.”
Ryan Reynolds’s tribute comes a few days after his and his wife Blake Lively’s former pal Taylor Swift announced her engagement to the NFL star Travis Kelce.
While the whole world and Hollywood celebrated the delightful announcement, Reynolds and Lively snubbed the Eras Tour starlet by not joining those who congratulated her.
According to an insider who spoke to the Daily Mail, “Blake didn’t reach out [following the engagement announcement] and isn’t going to, this isn’t the time. What would be the point of reaching out now? It really makes no sense. [Lively] has bigger fish to fry.”
Issues between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s friendship arose when the latter filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends with Us director and costar Justin Baldoni last December, and he dragged Swift into the legal matter.