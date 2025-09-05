Ryan Reynolds shows up at TIFF with cute companion - & it's not Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds turned heads at TIFF—but this time, his cutest companion wasn’t Blake Lively.
In a shared video from PEOPLE, the Deadpool and Wolverine star was seen bringing along an adorable furry friend at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Ryan was spotted in a studio as he sat on a light-colored cube-shaped stool, wearing a blue polo shirt with a white collar, fawn pants, and glasses.
He was gently holding a small, fluffy white puppy close to his chest, looking down at it with a tender expression and cuddling with it.
The video was shared along with the caption, “PEOPLE’s Toronto International Film Festival studio is open! #RyanReynolds and a pup? Sign us up! #TIFF”
Soon after the snippet was posted the fans jumped to the comment section to share the mix response on the video.
One fan commented, “Love that little dog! Did Ryan adopt him?”
“THE CUTESSSET THING EVERRRR,” the other commented.
Another slammed, “He's resorted to holding puppies to boost popularity.. Still not working.”
The third noted, “His time is gone,he annoys me every time I see him,” while another quipped, “Hope the dog sues him for SH…..he didn’t ask for those pets and kisses!”
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who tied the knot in 2012, are the powerful couple of Hollywood, they mostly made joint appearances in major events.
On Thursday, he stepped out to a red carpet event without his wife, the Gone Girl star, amid her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.
Ryan headed to Toronto Film Festival as he attended the world premiere of documentary John Candy: I Like Me.