The Duchess of Kent funeral: Date, time and burial place announced

The Duchess of Kent’s funeral have been announced, as the Royal Family prepares to bid farewell to the late royal.
According to senior Royal correspondent Rebecca English, details of the funeral for Katharine, who died on Thursday, September 4, aged 92, have now been revealed.
She posted on her X account, “The Funeral of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent will take place at Westminster Cathedral on Tuesday, 16th September at 2pm.”
English added, “Ahead of the Funeral, The Duchess of Kent’s coffin will rest in the private chapel at Kensington Palace.”
Sharing further details, she confirmed, “The King and Queen and Members of the Royal Family will join The Duke of Kent and members of The Duchess’s family at the Requiem Mass.”
“Afterwards, the coffin will be taken by hearse to the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore, Windsor,” English noted.
The Duchess of Kent’s funeral will be the first royal service held at Westminster Cathedral since its opening in 1903, marking the first Catholic royal funeral in modern history.
The news of Katharine's passing was confirmed on Friday morning in an official statement.
It read, "It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent. Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family.”
King Charles, Queen Camilla and other Royal Family also joined the Duke of Kent and his family in mourning.