Lady Amelia Windsor honors late grandmother Duchess of Kent with sweet move

Lady Amelia Windsor is remembering her grandmother, the Duchess of Kent following her death.
The 30-year-old royal took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late royal, Katharine Worsley.
She shared a glamorous black and white photo of the wife of Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, in her youth.
Lady Amelia, who is one of Katharine's ten grandchildren, simply dropped a red heart emoji alongside the photo.
The Duchess of Kent passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday, September 4, at Kensington Palace.
"It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent," Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Instagram.
It continued, "Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family."
Following the announcement, the Prince and Princess of Wales also expressed their deep sorrow in a statement via Instagram.
“Our thoughts today are with The Duke of Kent and his family, particularly George, Helen and Nicholas,” the statement read.
It further added, “The Duchess worked tirelessly to help others and supported many causes, including through her love of music. She will be a much-missed member of the family.”
The Duchess of Kent is survived by Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, and their three children.