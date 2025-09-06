Duchess of Kent's bold move wins Archbishop's praise after her tragic death

The Duchess of Kent has been honoured by the Anglican Archbishop of York for her bold decison in an emotional statement.
On Thursday, September 5, Buckingham Palace announced the death of the Duke of Kent's wife, Katharine.
Katharine tragically passed away at the age of 91 at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family members.
Following her death, the Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell paid touching tribute to the duchess and admired her for her bold decision.
The statement read, "Today, we mourn the death of Katharine, HRH The Duchess of Kent, who was born here in Yorkshire and whose Royal Wedding was held at York Minster in the city whose freedom she held. Katharine was an advocate for children and young people's welfare throughout her life.”
“She taught and encouraged generations of young musicians. Millions will remember her comfort and kindness exemplified in her embrace of Jana Novotna in the final at Wimbledon, whose Patron she was for many years," the archbishop added.
The heartwarming message also celebrated the duchess’s conversion from the Anglicanism of her birth to Catholicism.
It further continued, "In 1994 her own deep and profound faith led her from Anglicanism to Roman Catholicism a moment the then Archbishop of Canterbury described as a ‘personal decision of a devout Christian on a spiritual journey."
The date of Katharine's funeral service will be announced in due course.