Prince Harry ‘privately’ joins Royals family in mourning Duchess of Kent

Prince Harry has quietly joined Royals family in mourning following the sad demise of Katharine Worsley, the Duchess of Kent.
According to PEOPLE Magazine, the Duke of Sussex has privately sent his condolences to late royal's family following her death.
The Duchess of Kent passed away on Thursday, September 4, at the age of 92.
"It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent," Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Instagram.
It continued, "Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family."
"The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people," the statement added.
The wife of Queen Elizabeth’s cousin Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent attended Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018 in one of her few public appearances in recent years.
Prince Harry is slated to arrive in the U.K. in the coming days to attend the WellChild Awards on Monday, September 8.
The Duke of Sussex is also rumored to be meeting his estranged father, King Charles, during his upcoming visit.