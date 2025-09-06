Royal Family to follow Duchess of Kent THIS wish at funeral arrangements

The Duchess of Kent will not have a public funeral, with plans instead calling for a private service.
As per Hello Magazine, Kathrine, who died on Thursday, September 4, aged 92, is expected to have the first Catholic low-profile funeral service.
Danielle Stacey, the Online Royal Correspondent, shared the details from the late royal's funeral, saying, "Given the Duchess of Kent kept a low-profile in the latter years of her life, and decided to no longer use her HRH style from 2002, I can imagine it will be a relatively low-key, private service with her closest friends and family in attendance.”
She added, "The Palace has also said that arrangements will reflect the Duchess's personal wishes."
Previously, the Duchess of Kent told the BBC, "I do love guidelines and the Catholic Church offers you guidelines. I have always wanted that in my life," adding, "I like to know what's expected of me. I like being told: You shall go to church on Sunday and if you don't you're in for it!'"
Notably, the royal family has entered an official mourning period, staff will wear black armbands and the Union flag at Buckingham Palace has been lowered to half-mast.
The palace has also revealed the funeral of Katharine Worsley will take place at Westminster Cathedral on 16 September at 2:00pm.