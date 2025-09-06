Prince William resumes work as Duchess of Kent's funeral details unveiled 

Prince William has returned to royal duties after the heartbreaking loss of the British Royal Family!
The Prince of Wales proved his dedication towards work as he made his first public appearance just a day after the demise of the Duchess of Kent, Katharine.
On Saturday, September 6th, Kensington Palace confirmed William’s presence at the Sandy Park stadium in Exeter.
Taking to the Instagram Stories, the official joint Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a few glimpses of the future King cheering on for his beloved Welsh Women’s Rugby team.
"In Exeter today, supporting @welshrugbyunion in the Women’s Rugby World Cup against Fiji," they captioned.
For those unaware, the next heir to the British throne attended the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Group Stage match between Wales and Fiji.
Despite the heart-wrenching situation at the Royal Family, William continued to fulfil his duties as patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.
This sighting of the father-of-three comes shortly after Buckingham Palace confirmed the demise of the Duchess of Kent on Friday, September 5th.
The Duchess of Kent’s mass funeral will take place at Westminster Cathedral on Tuesday, September 16th at 2 pm.
Her Royal Highness’s coffin will rest in the private chapel at Kensington Palace, where she breathed her last at the age of 92 on Thursday, September 4th.