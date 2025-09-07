‘House of the Dragon’ drops disappointing update about S3 release date

Olivia Cooke has a disappointing news about the third season of House of the Dragon.
During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter for its cover story published recently, the 31-year-old English actress – well-known for portraying Alicent Hightower in the series – spilled an upsetting update about the upcoming season 3, noting that it won’t be releasing anytime soon.
In recent weeks, it was reported that House of the Dragon’s upcoming installment may soon wrap filming, giving fans hope that the show could return sooner than expected.
However, Cooke revealed that fans will have to wait longer because the production will not be finished until October, after which the show will enter the post-production phase.
“She’s due back on set in late August to film for another few months before wrapping on season three mid-October,” reported the outlet.
It is worth noting that House of the Dragon Season 2 was filmed between April and September 2023, but did not premiere until June 2024, resulting in a gap of over eight month between filming and release.
If a similar timeline is followed this time, it is highly likely that Season 3 will not air before June 2026.
Moreover, Cooke was also asked if the audience will get to see the fiery clash they have been waiting for, to which she promised, “They’ll get that for sure.”
“No worries about all the big fighty, fighty, dragon, dragon stuff,” she added.
House of the Dragon first aired on August 21, 2022.