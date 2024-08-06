Entertainment

‘House of the Dragon’ will end with season 4? Find out

Ryan Condal, showrunner and co-creator of 'House of the Dragon' spills beans on upcoming seasons

  • August 06, 2024


House of the Dragon season 2 ending has left its fans craving for more, however the showrunner and the co-creator of HBO’s hit show Ryan Condal has shared some exciting updates.

The Game of Thrones prequel series will come to its conclusion with two more seasons as per Condal.

In a press conference for House of the Dragon on Monday Condal confirmed that the series will end with season 4, and the production on the next season will kick off in early 2025.

As per the creator, the script writing on the third season is underway, which will most likely to finish by fall of this year.

In response to a question regarding the number of episodes in season 3, Condal revealed, "I haven’t had discussions with HBO about it."

He continued, "I would just anticipate the cadence of the show, from a dramatic storytelling perspective, will continue to be the same from Season 2 on."

The Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin, co-writer on House of the Dragon previously expressed that the “Dance of the Dragons” story from his book “Fire & Blood” will take at least four seasons with 10 episodes each to depict the story.

However, HBO has yet not shared any details on how many episodes in each season of House of the Dragon would be.

The final episode of House of the Dragon was aired on Sunday, August 4, 2024.

