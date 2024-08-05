'House of the Dragon' Season 2 dubbed 'worst' in the 'GOT' universe

House of the Dragon Season 2 finale has left many fans feeling frustrated and disappointed, with some even drawing comparisons to the infamous final season of Game of Thrones.
The episode, which aired on Sunday, August 4, was expected to be a climactic conclusion to the season, but instead, fans felt it was "boring" and lacked a satisfying payoff.
Leaks of the finale had circulated online earlier this week, potentially dampening the enthusiasm for the episode.
However, some fans argue that the leaks were not the primary issue, claiming that there was little excitement to begin with.
Many took to social media to express their disappointment on the finale.
One user wrote on X, “This season of House of The Dragon was the worst season in the whole GOT universe, including season 8 of GOT. Why not give us a real season finale? Seemed like every episode you thought “next week will be the one” and “the one” won’t come for another 2 years.”
While another noted, “House of the Dragon season two arc: Episode 1 = war is about to happen, Episode 8 = war is about to happen.”
“The House Of The Dragon season finale was so bad it crashed the stock market,” the third jokingly penned.
The fourth expressed, “I'm sorry, but this House of the Dragon season doesn't feel like a full season. It feels like that should have been the episode leading into a season finale.”
House of the Dragon has been renewed for a third season, set to release in 2026.