Royal Family highlights rarely-seen member’s special engagement: See

King Willem-Alexander has given a special nod to his aunt, Princess Margriet, after her rare visit.
Taking to the official Instagram handle of the Dutch Royal Family on Saturday, September 6, the monarch highlighted his 82-year-old aunt’s recent engagement.
Sharing a three-photo gallery from the Princess’s special outing, the Royal Family reported that Margriet attended the World Harbor Days festival in Rotterdam, during which she toured the historic sailing ship Oosterschelde that retuned recently after sailing around the world for two years.
“The historic sailing ship 'Oosterschelde' has returned to the Netherlands in July, after a two-year world trip. Princess Margriet visits the triple mast boot during the World Harbor Days in Rotterdam,” read the caption.
It continued, “Princess Margriet gets a tour on the sail ship. Meanwhile, she speaks to crew members about the experiences they gained on the trip. Afterwards the Princess goes to the benedendek and gets approval on the research goals and the results of the scientific project.”
“The pack is on the loose! Upon her departure Princess Margriet releases the last bunch of the 'Oosterschelde', after which the ship embarks on a cruise across the Nieuwe Maas during the evening show,” the statement further noted.
Who is Princess Margriet?
Princess Margriet is a member of the Netherlands Royal Family and is the third daughter of Queen Juliana and Prince Bernhard.
She is the aunt of the reigning monarch, King Willem-Alexander, and currently eighth and last in the line of succession to the Dutch throne.