Home / Royal

Princess Margriet performs key duty at FEI Driving World Championship

Princess Margriet of Netherlands officially opens the 2025 FEI Driving World Championship for Pairs

Princess Margriet performs key duty at FEI Driving World Championship
Princess Margriet performs key duty at FEI Driving World Championship

Princess Margriet has performed a key duty after returning from summer break.

On Wednesday evening, August 20, the Princess of Netherlands opened the 2025 FEI Driving World Championship for Pairs at the Riant Equestrian Centre in Beekbergen.

The sporting event was kicked off with a parade featuring all participants of the championship, along with a presentation by the Royal Stables’ Carriages and Riding Stables.

Following her royal engagement, the Palace posted exclusive pictures from the event and shared an update.

The caption read, “The World Cup doubles is open! Competitions in the tense dressage, a marathon with obstacles and a skills test.”

It continued, “Princess Margriet opened the Two-Team World Championship on the grounds of Riant Equestrian Centre in Beekbergen on Wednesday, August 20.”

The Royal Family concluded the statement with, “The Carriage- and Rijstal of the Royal Stable Department presents a selection of historical carriages, drawn by Friese and KWN horses in galatuig.”

As a member of the Netherlands Royal House, Princess Margriet supports the monarch and participates in various royal functions.

She serves as a patron of various cultural organizations including the European Cultural Foundation, Introdans Modern Ballet Company, and Natura Artis Magistra.

To note, the World Driving Championship for Pairs is taking place from August 20 to 24.

You Might Like:

Meghan Markle's go-to drink struggles in sales ahead of 'With Love' season 2

Meghan Markle's go-to drink struggles in sales ahead of 'With Love' season 2
The Duchess of Sussex is set appear in second season of her popular Netflix show, 'With Love, Meghan' this month

King Willem-Alexander joins SIL Princess Mabel, niece at SAIL Amsterdam

King Willem-Alexander joins SIL Princess Mabel, niece at SAIL Amsterdam
King Willem of the Netherlands attends nautical event without Queen Máxima and their daughters

Prince Andrew 'assigned' separate roof from William during Royal holiday

Prince Andrew 'assigned' separate roof from William during Royal holiday
The Royal Family is returning to their beloved Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands for annual summer retreat

King Charles sets strict rules on Meghan as Prince Harry seeks royal return

King Charles sets strict rules on Meghan as Prince Harry seeks royal return
The Duke of Sussex has been estranged from the royal family since stepping back from duties in 2020

Queen Camilla drops ‘terrible’ update after King Charles’ Sandringham warning

Queen Camilla drops ‘terrible’ update after King Charles’ Sandringham warning
King Charles III issued crucial warning last week over concerns at Sandringham royal estate

Meghan Markle drops special message to feul excitement for 'With Love' S2

Meghan Markle drops special message to feul excitement for 'With Love' S2
Meghan Markle releases tempting video to promote Netflix series 'With Love, Meghan' season 2 premiere

Princess Beatrix attends special concert during exciting new engagement

Princess Beatrix attends special concert during exciting new engagement
Royal Family shares details of Princess Beatrix’s delightful new engagement in a heartwarming post

Prince Archie plays key role in Meghan, Harry’s touching new Netflix project

Prince Archie plays key role in Meghan, Harry’s touching new Netflix project
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed son Archie's new role for emotional Netflix venture

Meghan Markle ‘flea in ointment’ in Princes William, Harry’s reconciliation

Meghan Markle ‘flea in ointment’ in Princes William, Harry’s reconciliation
Prince William’s ‘mistrust’ of Meghan Markle is an obstacle preventing his reconciliation with Prince Harry

Queen Camilla makes refreshing solo appearance after sharing sad news

Queen Camilla makes refreshing solo appearance after sharing sad news
Her Majesty turns head in Anna Valentine coat as she steps out solo amid holiday with King Charles

Prince Harry’s new effort for reconciliation with firm faces hypocrisy claims

Prince Harry’s new effort for reconciliation with firm faces hypocrisy claims
The palace sources called out Prince Harry’s ‘double standards’ after reaching out to Royal Family

King Charles in need for Royal aide to handle 'complex' tasks amid cancer

King Charles in need for Royal aide to handle 'complex' tasks amid cancer
King Charles III, Queen Camilla search Royal enthusiast to assign key role