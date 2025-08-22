Princess Margriet performs key duty at FEI Driving World Championship

Princess Margriet has performed a key duty after returning from summer break.
On Wednesday evening, August 20, the Princess of Netherlands opened the 2025 FEI Driving World Championship for Pairs at the Riant Equestrian Centre in Beekbergen.
The sporting event was kicked off with a parade featuring all participants of the championship, along with a presentation by the Royal Stables’ Carriages and Riding Stables.
Following her royal engagement, the Palace posted exclusive pictures from the event and shared an update.
The caption read, “The World Cup doubles is open! Competitions in the tense dressage, a marathon with obstacles and a skills test.”
It continued, “Princess Margriet opened the Two-Team World Championship on the grounds of Riant Equestrian Centre in Beekbergen on Wednesday, August 20.”
The Royal Family concluded the statement with, “The Carriage- and Rijstal of the Royal Stable Department presents a selection of historical carriages, drawn by Friese and KWN horses in galatuig.”
As a member of the Netherlands Royal House, Princess Margriet supports the monarch and participates in various royal functions.
She serves as a patron of various cultural organizations including the European Cultural Foundation, Introdans Modern Ballet Company, and Natura Artis Magistra.
To note, the World Driving Championship for Pairs is taking place from August 20 to 24.