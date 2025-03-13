Royal

Princess Margriet leads 3rd edition of vibrant Royal Lights Festival

The Netherland’s Princess Margriet is the aunt of the Dutch King, Willem-Alexander

  • March 13, 2025
Princess Margriet has opened the third edition of the mesmerizing Royal Lights Festival.

Taking to the official Instagram handle on Thursday, March 13, the Royal Family of the Netherlands shared a two-slide post featuring the Princess lighting up a lamp as she led the third installment of the vibrant event.

Dressed in elegant warm clothing, Margriet was seen placing her hand on a lamp in the first photo, while the second snap showcased her attending a meeting with the artists related to the festival.

In the caption, the Palace stated, “The lights are on again! The Royal Light Festival is an annual light art festival in Apeldoorn and this year's theme is 'Free', celebrating eighty years of liberation.”

The Royal Light Festival is a five-day light art festival that features captivating light artworks from across the globe.

“Princess Margriet opens the third edition of the festival. During the opening ceremony, the Princess will illuminate the first work of art on the festival route. She will then have a conversation with the artists and walk part of the route,” the statement added.

The Royal Family also shared that the light art works can be observed until March 16 along a fixed route from Paleis Het Loo to the city center of Apeldoorn.

For those unaware, Princess Margriet is the aunt of the Dutch King, Willem-Alexander, and is eighth and last in the line to throne.

