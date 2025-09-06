King Willem pays heartfelt tribute to 17th century artists with special move

King Willem-Alexander is honoring the talent and legacy of Zwolese artist families.
On Friday, September 5, the Dutch Royal Family took to Instagram to share that the monarch stepped out for a meaningful visit at The Academy House Grote Kerk.
The Academy House Grote Kerk is a 600-year-old historic former church which has long been transformed into a vibrant cultural and community space in Zwolle.
“King Willem-Alexander opens the cultural program "Ter Borch at Home in Zwolle." It pays tribute to one of Zwolle's most important artistic families of the 17th century, the Ter Borch family,” shared the Royals.
They continued, “The Academiehuis Grote Kerk, ANNO Stadsmuseum Zwolle, and Museum de Fundatie are hosting exhibitions about the family members.”
Furthermore, the palace shared that after attending the opening ceremony at the Academy, King Willem visited the exhibition about the talented daughter Gesina ter Borch.
Following this, the Dutch King paid a visit to Museum de Foundation.
“On the way he gets briefed about the exhibition of ANNO City Museum Zwolle and then he talks to the curator and organizer of the exhibition,” briefed the Royals.
They also noted, “Finally, King Willem-Alexander speaks to students and teachers of the creative courses ArtEZ and Cibap who show their own fulfillment and vision on 'Ter Borch tuis in Zwolle.’”
In the post, the Royal Family of the Netherlands also dropped a carousel of photos from King Willem-Alexander’s latest outing.