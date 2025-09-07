Giorgio Armani: Thousands pay tribute to designer in emotional Milan memorial

Thousands of mourners paid their last respects to Giorgio Armani in Milan, whose mayor remembered him as a “man of extraordinary elegance” who left an indelible mark on the city and the global fashion world.
Armani died Thursday at 91 at his home in Italy’s fashion capital surrounded by loved ones. His fashion house said he worked up to the end.
One of his final projects was a runway show marking 50 years of his signature Giorgio Armani brand, which is due to close Milan Fashion Week later this month.
Donatella Versace paid her respects in the theater where Armani regularly showed his ready-to-wear collections, leaving a bouquet of white flowers.
Other prominent mourners included Italian film directors Giuseppe Tornatore and Gabriele Salvatores; Giovanni Malagò, the president of the Italian Olympic Committee; and Italian fashion chamber president Carlo Capasa with his brother, Costume National designer Ennio Capasa.
The scent of incense filled the theater where Armani’s casket was positioned amid rows of candles in paper bags that cast a shimmering light while piano music by Italian composer Ludovico Einaudi played softly in the background.
The closed coffin was adorned with a bouquet of long-stem white roses, and flanked by carabinieri honor guards in ceremonial dress.
Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala was among the first to arrive, offering condolences to Leo Dell’Orco, Armani’s longtime collaborator and the head of menswear, who stood near the coffin.