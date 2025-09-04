Giorgio Armani, legendary Italian fashion designer passes away at 91

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani has passed away at the age of 91.
The news of his passing was confirmed by his company in a statement which said that the fashion designer was surrounded by his family and loved ones at the time of his death.
"With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani," it added.
The company further added, "Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects."
Armani was considered the face of modern Italian elegance and creative design talent with strong business skills.
The Italian fashion legend, who was also known for pioneering red-carpet fashion, led a company that earned about 2.3 billion euros ($2.7 billion) each year.
Several reports suggested that Armani had been suffering with health crisis and for the first time in his career, he had to miss his company's fashion shows at Milan's Men's Fashion Week in June.
Armani died shortly before the celebrations that were planned to honour the 50th anniversary of his own fashion label.
His funeral will be held privately but people can still honour him in Milan on upcoming Saturday and Sunday at a special funeral chamber.