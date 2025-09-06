Celine Dion mourns Giorgio Armani with solemn tribute days after his death  

Celine Dion has joined several celebrities to pay her respect to the late fashion designer, Giorgio Armani!
The 57-year-old Canadian singer is among thousands of fans who mourned the loss of the fashion icon earlier this week.
On September 4, Armani left the world, which sent the entire fandom into shock.
Taking to Instagram, the My Heart Will Go On crooner shared a few throwback photos alongside Armani, accompanied by an emotional note.
"It is with great sadness that I say goodbye to my friend, Giorgio Armani. Over the years, Giorgio created some of the most unforgettable looks of my career," Dion added.
She continued lamenting, "It is impossible to say in a few words how important Giorgio Armani was to me, and to the world. He defined elegance and refinement for the world of fashion, for our culture. I can say that whenever I had the privilege of wearing one of Mr. Armani’s gowns, I felt that I was at my very best. It always brought me such joy to wear one of his creations, but also such confidence and assurance."
Celine Dion concluded her condolences with a confession about the late Giorgio Armani and how he helped and inspired her when she joined the industry.
For those unaware, Giorgio Armani had reportedly died due to his deteriorated health. He passed away on September 4 at the age of 91.