Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger receive expert advice after third baby

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt had received an expert advice on parenting after welcoming their third child.
The lovebirds welcomed the new addition to family, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt, in November.
They also share two daughters, Lyla Maria and Eloise Christina.
An emotional well-being expert Alicia Eaton discussed how the couple would navigate life after welcoming the new born during a chat with HELLO!
"The arrival of a new baby inevitably means an increased workload for parents and with each additional child, parents naturally have less time and attention to devote to any one of them. But rather than making things more stressful, studies show that parents adopt a more relaxed, laid-back approach the more children they have," she noted.
The expert added, "The arrival of baby Ford may bring a bit more fun and laughter into the home, as sticking to rigid rules, and schedules becomes less feasible,” continuing, "Having gained valuable experience, parents are often more confident and relaxed with the youngest child, no longer feeling the same pressure to get everything right.”
Notably, Chris and Katherine got married in 2019.
Moreover, the Hollywood star also co-parents his 12-year-old son, Jack, with his first wife, Anna Faris.