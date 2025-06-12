Arnold Schwarzenegger breaks silence on retirement plans at 'FUBAR' premiere

Arnold Schwarzenegger has finally lift the curtain on his retirement plans.
The Terminator hitmaker graced the LA premiere of his Netflix series Fubar season 2 alongside his family members including Chris Pratt.
During a candid conversation with Extra TV, the 77-year-old actor revealed whether he is considering to retire from acting anytime soon.
"Your character Luke is on the verge of retirement, Do you see a day, Arnold, when you’ll start thinking about stepping down and stopping acting? Is that coming anytime?" asked the reporter.
To which Arnold responded, “I love acting and I love continuing all of this stuff, you know, and I love everything I do.”
He continued, “I would never change my life with anyone’s. And I think that the character they play in Fubar is also a character like that, enjoys his life and that’s why he cannot find a way to retire.”
“And I in real life cannot find a way to retire, So we have something in common there,” he added.
The Aftermath actor also admitted that his life is also fun just like Luke so he has nothing to complain about.
Fubar season 2 has been released on Netflix on June 12, 2025.
Arnold walked the red carpet with his sons Patrick, 31, and Christopher, 27.
His daughters Christina, 33, and Katherine, 35, whom he shares with ex-wife Maria Shriver were also in attendance.