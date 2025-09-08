King Charles shares exciting update in first statement after Harry's UK return

As the Royal Family continues to remember late Queen Elizabeth on her third anniversary, Buckingham Palace shares a heartfelt update.
Just hours after King Charles and Queen Camilla's representative account on Instagram released a slew of photos from his brother Prince Edwards latest Royal engagements.
Alongside a slew of photos from The Duke of Edinburgh's recent solo appearances, Royal Family wrote, that "he visited…The Brachytherapy Department at Leicester Royal Infirmary and their new state-of-the-art Thornton Suite."
The caption continued, "The new facility will support the treatment of gynaecological cancers with a specialised form of radiotherapy."
Next stop was, "Jewry Wall Museum, where technology brings to life one of the largest surviving Roman structures in Britain."
While the duke's day concluded with a visit to "Leicester Cathedral, where he saw the completed restoration work and newly opened Heritage & Learning Centre, as well as the Tomb of King Richard III."
This update regarding King Charles Younger brother came hot over the heels of his son, Prince Harry's delightful appearance at the WellChild Awards 2025.
The Duke of Sussex, who arrived in the UK today, September 8, for a four-day solo trip also paid a poignant visit to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's burial site.
It is also being speculated that the 40-year-old Duke is likely to meet his father in an anticipated reunion during this trip, however, there's still no confirmation from the Palace officials as the monarch is currently in the Scotland.