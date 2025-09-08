Prince William to step in for King Charles, marking late Queen’s anniversary

Kensington Palace has confirmed that Prince William is set to step in for cancer-stricken father King Charles to honour late Queen Elizabeth II on her death anniversary.
As the late British monarch died on September 8, 2022, the Prince of Wales will visit the National Federation of the Women's Institute (WI) in Sunningdale in her memory.
The Women's Institute is the UK's largest women's organization, where women come together to make positive changes in their local communities, and sometimes even nationally or globally.
This institute has a poignant royal connection with Charles’ late mother. Queen Elizabeth II joined the organisation in 1943 at the age of 17 and remained a loyal member for 80 years. She even served as the president of the Sandringham WI from 2003 until her death three years ago.
At the Women's Institute centenary annual general meeting in 2015, the late royal highlighted the impact of the WI, noting, “Over the past 100 years, the W.I. has continued to grow and evolve with its members to stay relevant and forward-thinking.”
She added, "In 2015, it continues to demonstrate that it can make a real difference to the lives of women of all ages and cultural backgrounds, in a spirit of friendship, cooperation and support."
During the solo outing, Prince William is set to meet with members from the village and across Berkshire.