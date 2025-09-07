King Charles braces for Prince Harry reunion amid fear of media fallout

King Charles’ biggest fear has been laid bare as he braces for a tense reunion with Prince Harry.
As per OK Magazine, Katie Nicholl revealed that the British Monarch is likely wary of the Duke of Sussex disclosing details of their reunion to the press
“The reason his father is not speaking to him is because he fears that anything he might say will be made public in some shape or form,” the royal expert said.
Katie went on to explain, “Let’s not forget that details of private conversations between Harry, Charles and William at an event as intimate as the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral were chronicled in Spare.”
The expert added, “So much has been aired publicly, which has been incredibly damaging for the monarchy, that the King is understandably wary of speaking to his son. Charles has had his fingers burned. And so the ball is in Harry’s court to prove that he can earn back his father’s – and his family’s – trust.”
Notably, King Charles’ concerns came amid Prince Harry is set to touch down in the UK as he will attend the annual WellChild Awards in London.
During his rare UK visit, speculation mounts over whether Prince Harry will meet his estranged father, King Charles, for the first time in nearly two years