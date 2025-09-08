Duchess Sophie echoes King Charles’ love for horses in her new outing

Duchess Sophie has carried out a key duty, entrusted by King Charles, during her four-day trip to Canada.
Recently, the Duchess of Edinburgh graced a special dinner at the Riding Hall Circle to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Spruce Meadows as a Patron of Spruce Meadows.
The British monarch is known for his passion for equestrian events and royal patronage of horse sports, making Sophie’s attendance at the esteemed event a reflection of Charles’ enduring love for horses.
During her royal outing, Prince Edward’s wife visited the Diamond Willow Vaulting Club at Spruce Meadows and met with its members. She also met with some of the judges for the World Blacksmith Championships.
Spruce Meadows is a multi-purpose sports facility near Calgary, Alberta, built by the Southern family and opened in 1975.
For Spruce Meadows’ 50th anniversary celebrations, Sophie donned a gorgeous dress by Erdem, which she paired with heeled espadrilles by Penelope Chilvers and the Giulia Barela Poetica small hoop earrings.
The Duchess of Edinburgh undertook a four-day official visit to Alberta from September 4 to 7.
After her return, Prince William's aunt might attend the funeral of the Duchess of Kent, which will take place at Westminster Cathedral on September 16.