Princess Kate marks late Queen Elizabeth’s legacy with chic look

Princess Kate paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II with a £2,000 gesture that carried special meaning.
On September 8, the Princess of Wales accompanied Prince William to Sunningdale, where they visited the National Federation of Women’s Institute in tribute to the late Queen, a lifelong member.
For the outing, Kate chose to wear a past-season tartan midi dress by Alessandra Rich, worth roughly £2,000, which many saw as an emotional nod to the Queen.
Her choice of outfit sparked the reaction as the tartan skirt was also worn by Elizabeth II at her final royal engagement.
In September 6, 2022 when she welcomed former Prime Minister Liz Truss to Balmoral, just two days ahead of her death, the late Queen donned the similar tartan skirt.
Online admirers were quick to suggest that Kate had selected the design with purpose.
One wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Is it just me or does anyone else think our future Queen Princess Catherine wore that dress as a mark of respect and love for our late Queen?”
During the visit, William and Kate also greet members who had encountered the late Queen over the years.
The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared the glimpses of the event along with the caption, “Cake and conversation to mark three years since the passing of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”
It added, “It was very special to hear from those who had met Her Late Majesty, and reflect on the impact she had within the @womensinstitute, as a longstanding member. Thank you to the ladies of the Sunningdale WI for having us.”
Prince Harry also returned to Britain on Monday, heading straight to Windsor’s St George’s Chapel to privately honour the late Queen.