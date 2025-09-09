Prince William, Princess Kate boost security at new home ahead of move

Prince William and Princess Kate are making sure no harm come closes to their family ahead of the move to their forever home in Forest Lodge on the Windsor Home Park estate.
A new report suggested over the weekend that the Prince and Princess of Wales are installing a new set of privacy measures while also balancing the back-to-school season for their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
According to the Mirror's deputy royal editor, the couple is having new trees and hedgerows planted, as well as having new fences built to shield them from public view.
Furthermore, several painters and decorators have been spotted at the property, giving the interior a total revamp. The Royals are reportedly funding the renovations themselves and will pay market rent once they move in.
Some of the renovations are to make sure the 10-bedroom house is more secure, while others are related to the interior of the home.
Though William and Kate haven't publicly shared a confirmed date for the move-in, they are believed to be waving Adelaide Cottage goodbye before the end of the year.
Furthermore, the Royal family of five will not have a live-in staff at Forest Lodge; however, they will be joined by a nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, a Norland-trained specialist hailing from Spain.