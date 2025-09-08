Princess Kate joins William at last minute to mark Queen’s 3rd death anniversary

Kate Middleton has made an unexpected and surprise appearance to commemorate the third death anniversary of Queen Elizabeth.
On Monday, September 8, the Princess of Wales stepped out with her husband Prince William to pay a somber visit to Sunningdale, Berkshire.
Initially, the future king was scheduled to make a solo appearance to honor his late grandmother.
However, Kensington Palace sources suggest that Princess Kate was keen to join her husband to celebrate the life of the late Queen.
The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Women’s Institute, which was close to the late Queen’s heart, as she had been a member for 80 years and served as president of the Sandringham branch.
For the engagement, the mother-of-three opted for a black, grey and white tartan dress.
Princess Kate paired her elegant outfit with tonal heels as she warmly greeted members at the institute.
Meanwhile, Prince William looked dapper in a smart suit and tie, perfectly complementing his wife.
During the visit, Prince William and Kate interacted with support staff and trustees from across the Berkshire Federation of Women’s Institutes (BFWI) to hear about their work and the different opportunities its gives women.
Queen Elizabeth, who took her last breath at Balmoral Castle on September 8 2022, joined in the institute in 1943 and served as President of the Sandringham branch from 2003 until her death.
Prince William and Kate Middleton resumed their royal duties last week following a seven-week summer break.