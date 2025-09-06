Princess Kate, Prince William back opposing teams in royal rugby rivalry

Prince William and Princess Kate embraced their good-natured rivalry by attending separate Rugby World Cup matches to cheer on their respective teams.
The Prince and Princess of Wales both attended separate matches part of the Women’s Rugby World Cup on Saturday, September 6, 2025.
Kate attended the match between England and Australia at the American Express Stadium in East Sussex, England.
On the other hand, William was spotted at the game between Wales and Fiji at the Sandy Park stadium in Exeter, England.
For the outing, the Princess of Wales donned a black blazer over a white blouse with a ruffled collar.
She choose to wear as the Royal Family is in mourning after the death of the Duchess of Kent.
Her husband attended the Wales vs Fiji match, wearing a black tie and a same colour suit paired with white shirt to pay a tribute to the Duchess of Kent, wife of the Duke of Kent who’s a cousin of the late Queen, passed away on Thursday night.
To note, Kate is the official patron of the Rugby Football Union in England, while William is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, the sport's governing body in Wales.
William became patron in 2016, and Kate followed in 2022, inheriting the first of Prince Harry’s former roles after he and Meghan stepped back.