Prince Harry donates $1.5 million to UK charity from personal wealth

Prince Harry has made a generous donation of $1.5 million for a leading charity in the U.K.
As reported by PEOPLE, on Tuesday, September 9, the Duke of Sussex donated the amount to a Nottingham based charity Children In Need, from his personal wealth.
The donation was made to help the organisation combating the challenges of young people, who are victims of the violence in the city.
King Charles son made the announcement during his visit to the Community Recording Studio where he interacted with young locals and the area’s police and crime commissioner.
"I believe in what you're doing," said the Duke while making the donation.
The 40-year-old further claimed that the organizations supported will help “build trust and offer hope and belonging” to Nottingham's young people.
“The incredible work being done by grassroots organizations like CRS and Epic Partners is not only inspiring — it’s essential,” he added.
Harry further noted that “We’re grateful for the support of BBC Children in Need in helping changemakers in the city continue their mission to create safe spaces, build trust, and offer hope and belonging to young people who need it most.”
Meanwhile, the Director of Impact at BBC Children in Need, Tony Okotie thanks the Duke for the “generous donation.”
"Youth work is a lifeline for many young people. It makes up around 30% of the projects that we support at BBC Children in Need. So this funding will help us reach even more communities where young people are ready to be heard and supported," he added.
Prince Harry arrived in the UK on Monday, September 8 to attend the WellChild Awards 2025 on the same day his ailing father King Charles and other members of the Royal Family marked Queen Elizabeth's third death anniversary.
The Duke, who is in the UK on a four-day trip also paid a poignant visit to the late monarch's burial site.