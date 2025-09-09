Home / Royal

Prince Harry spills on Meghan Markle's and his surprising Netflix obsession

The Duke of Sussex marked his first UK outing of the year for the WellChild Awards

Prince Harry gave a sneak peek of his private life with Meghan Markle in a headline-making UK outing.

On Monday, September 8, Harry attended the WellChild Awards in London and had a heartwarming chat with Grace Tutt, 13, a Special Recognition winner, who uses a wheelchair after a bus crash.

When the teen asked the Duke of Sussex for a Netflix recommendation, the father of two revealed that he and Meghan are currently streaming the political thriller Hostage.

Harry — who shares children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with the As Ever founder — also had a surprising show in his binge list; the hit reality dating show Love Is Blind.

The prince had a number of feel-good and emotional interactions at the award ceremony honouring seriously ill children who have shown incredible courage.

Speaking with 17-year-old Declan Bitmead, winner of the Inspirational Young Person (15–18) award, Harry made a rare comment on siblings' relationships amid growing tension with Prince William.

he quipped about siblings after learning Declan had a younger brother.

"Does he drive you mad?" Prince Harry asked about Declan's younger brother. "You know what, siblings," he said with a laugh.

Meghan's own Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, is currently in its second season, and the couple recently extended their deal with the streaming platform to a multi-year, first-look arrangement.

