Prince Harry spills on Meghan Markle's and his surprising Netflix obsession

Prince Harry gave a sneak peek of his private life with Meghan Markle in a headline-making UK outing.
On Monday, September 8, Harry attended the WellChild Awards in London and had a heartwarming chat with Grace Tutt, 13, a Special Recognition winner, who uses a wheelchair after a bus crash.
When the teen asked the Duke of Sussex for a Netflix recommendation, the father of two revealed that he and Meghan are currently streaming the political thriller Hostage.
Harry — who shares children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with the As Ever founder — also had a surprising show in his binge list; the hit reality dating show Love Is Blind.
The prince had a number of feel-good and emotional interactions at the award ceremony honouring seriously ill children who have shown incredible courage.
Speaking with 17-year-old Declan Bitmead, winner of the Inspirational Young Person (15–18) award, Harry made a rare comment on siblings' relationships amid growing tension with Prince William.
he quipped about siblings after learning Declan had a younger brother.
"Does he drive you mad?" Prince Harry asked about Declan's younger brother. "You know what, siblings," he said with a laugh.
Meghan's own Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, is currently in its second season, and the couple recently extended their deal with the streaming platform to a multi-year, first-look arrangement.