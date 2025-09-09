Prince Harry loses crucial Invictus Games support as charity faces setback

Prince Harry has lost a crucial support for one of his key charities, Invictus Games, amid ongoing UK trip.
As per GB News, the Duke of Sussex’s former private secretary (Edward Lane Fox) for five years and an early supporter of the Invictus Games, has unfortunately stepped down from the Foundation’s Board of Trustees.
Edward worked for the Sussexes from May 2013 to May 2018,
Harry’s former employee left the organisation the same day another fellow trustee Patrick Nicoll departed, according to the media outlet.
He joined the Board of Trustees of Invictus Games in 2015 after it was launched in 2014.
The other allies who departed this year include JJ Chalmers, a Royal Marine reservist, Invictus Games gold medallist and one of Harry’s closest supporters.
However, the remaining charity leaders have publicly shown their support for the duke despite the setbacks.
Chief executive Rob Owen said this week, “We are proud to have the Duke of Sussex as a patron and founder. The spotlight he brings to the community, and to our work, has changed the perceptions of mental health, of military personnel and of disability worldwide.”
The next Invictus Games will be held in Birmingham, UK, from July 10 to July 17, 2027.