Prince Harry receives gifts for Archie, Lilibet after ‘emotional’ confession

Prince Harry received thoughtful gifts for his kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as he attended the WellChild awards ceremony.
The Duke of Sussex travelled to the UK without wife Meghan Markle and their two kids to attend the special event on Monday.
After the ceremony, he met a nine-year-old Gwen Foster, a full-time wheelchair user who was born with hydrocephalus.
The young child was a football fan of Wigan Athletic and Brighton Hove & Albion, so she gave a special present to Harry for Lilibet and Archie.
Gwen gave the duke a gift bag containing two personalised football tops. The jersey featured the Sussex children’s first names, with Archie appearing to receive a Brighton away shirt and Lilibet Wigan’s third kit.
Harry told the young kid, "Best gift ever, thank you so much. This is so cool, it's going to make them so happy.”
Afterwards, Meghan’s husband made an “emotional” confession about parenting.
He told Hello!, “I think once you become a parent yourself, everything changes. It's emotional enough not being a parent and seeing what these families go through, but then when you have your own kids or when you're expecting your own kids, that's when it really hits you."
Notably, Harry moved to the US with his kids and wife after stepping down from royal duties in 2020.