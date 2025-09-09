King Charles shares heartfelt update after Prince Harry's 'generous' move in UK

Royal Family has dropped an excuting update shortly after Prince Harry made a heart melting gesture for UK.
Just hours after The Duke of Sussex donated £1.5 million to a UK based charity on Tuesday, September 9, the official Instagram of King Charles and Queen Camilla shared a delightful update on Duchess Sophie.
Buckingham Palace offered royal fans a glimpse into The Duchess of Edinburgh's successful royal duties on her solo trip to Canada.
Alongside a slew of adorable photos of Prince Edward's wife was a caption that revealed that on her trip to Alberta, Canada this week she visited "Spruce Meadows Masters Tournament" as the Patron.
On her visit Sophie met with the "young people at the Youth Centres of Calgary, and joining riders and volunteers at the therapeutic riding charity Opening Gaits."
It further revealed that the "HRH also spent time with representatives from Canadian Indigenous communities, veterans, and learnt about the life-changing role of service dogs with the charity PADS."
The description further revealed "The Duchess met with Vice-Regal Representatives and, while in Edmonton, the South Alberta Light Horse Regiment, of which she is Colonel-in-Chief."
Royal Family's caption was concluded on a gratitude-filled note, "Thank you, Canada, for such a warm welcome and for sharing so much wonderful horsemanship, music and culture."