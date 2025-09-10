Prince Harry stays true to himself after stepping back from royals

Prince Harry may have stepped back from royal life, but those close to him insist he hasn’t changed, describing him as the same caring, down-to-earth person he’s always been.
On September 9, the Duke of Sussex made a return to his home country visiting with some of the charities he continues to support since stepping back from royal life in 2020.
During the engagement, Harry engaged with young artists, and CRS CEO Trevor Rose praised his ease with nervous performers in remarks to PEOPLE.
“I mean, it's fun and jokes the whole way. The balance is about giving the kids the incentive, giving them the belief, [then] when we have a meeting, he wants to know how best can he do to support us," Rose said.
Adding to the praise, Jourdan Blair — who oversees youth engagement and studio management at CRS, said, "You would think with his status, his head would be in the clouds. But no, he’s grounded, man. His feet are on the ground, and he's ready to put that work in.”
Despite stepping back from royal duties and moving to California, Rose told the outlet, “To be honest, he’s Harry. It’s Harry all day.”
"Personally, I don't think anything major has changed. I think it's still the same person," he added, saying, "He still wants to know what we're about, what's happening and if something just doesn't feel like the right balance, he cares — and that's the main thing."
“He cares about what it is that we are, what we're trying to do," Blair continued.
Blair mentioned, "He won't just walk in, take a picture, or sit down and do an event and go home. He wants to ask questions. He wants to feel the energy.“
Prince Harry wrapped up his visit to Nottingham by announcing a personal $1.5 million donation to Children In Need.